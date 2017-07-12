PTI submits resolution in Assembly for PM resignation

Staff Reporter

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted a resolution in the Sindh Assembly Secretariat demanding resignation of the Prime Minister on Tuesday. The PTI Member Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman submitted the resolution with loud chanting slogans of ‘Go Nawaz Go’. The PTI, in the resolution ca;lled upon that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to step down immediately from his office.

It added that Nawaz Sharif and his family misled the nation and by giving false replies to the JIT’s questions. Prime Minister resigned from his office in the larger interests of the nation and democratic norms, it concluded.