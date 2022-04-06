PTI submits no-trust motion against Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly

Lahore: The ruling PTI submitted a no-trust motion on Wednesday (today) against Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari in the office of Secretary Punjab Assembly as the deputy speaker had earlier called the session of Punjab Assembly today to vote for the next CM slot.

The PTI MPAs submitted a no-trust move against their party-backed deputy speaker to the secretary of the provincial assembly. Dost Muhammad Mazari has now lost authority to summon a session of the provincial assembly.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari had summoned the Punjab Assembly session at 7:30 this evening.

more to follow…