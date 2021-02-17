PTI submits no details of funds received from party employees

Observer Report Islamabad

The PTI did not submit any details to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about funds received from four employees of the party, which include a central office telephone operator.

PTI founding member Akbar S Babar had submitted a petition seeking the requisition of the accounts of four PTI employees who were authorised to receive donations from Pakistan and abroad in July 2011.

The employees of the party were authorised by a six-member PTI finance board to receive donations.

Sources said PTI counsel Shah Khawar admitted that they had submitted no details of funds received by the four PTI employees, including the central office telephone operator and office helper, either through cash or cheques with the record furnished with the Commission.

Babar’s counsel Badar Iqbal Chaudhry read out the PTI central finance secretary’s recent statement that accepted transfer of funds to the private bank accounts of PTI employees through the money changer from the UAE. He pointed out that the central finance secretary had yet to disown his statement, while the PTI’s written response before the scrutiny committee continued to disown its own finance secretary’s admission of illegal funding.