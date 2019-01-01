PTI submits motion to discuss JIT report in Sindh Assembly

Karachi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial lawmaker Khurrum Sher Zaman on Monday submitted an adjournment motion in the Sindh Assembly, calling for a discussion on the findings of a Joint Investigation Team report in the money laundering and fake accounts case in the next session.

The adjournment motion presented in the assembly stated that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has misused his power by offering his assistance in serious criminal activities. The chief minister intentionally provided unlawful benefits to the Omni Group at the expense of the people of Sindh, the motion added.

Speaking to media, Zaman warned the Sindh government that the PTI would lead a strong protest in the assembly if the adjournment motion was rejected. “We won’t let the assembly session run smoothly if our motion is rejected. Our prime demand is to replace Murad Ali Shah,” he said.

The PTI leader alleged that the Sindh chief minister even gave temples’ estate to his aides as a gift.

“The province was given to the chief minister as a responsibility, he turned out to be a facilitator for the Omni Group,” he said.

Zaman said that he would want to see the next chief minister from the original PPP rather than from Zardari’s one, adding that the JIT report on Uzair Baloch and Nasir Morai should be public in the coming days.

