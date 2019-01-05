PTI striving for the establishment of public welfare system

Salim Ahmed

Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas has said that basic purpose of popular democracy is the establishment of a public welfare system so that people may not have to move from pillar to post to get their issues solved.

In fact, public welfare is the gist of the democracy anywhere in the world. It is a matter of satisfaction that PTI government is working hard for the welfare of the people and the purpose of 100-day plan was to identify a comprehensive roadmap of future so that government could work for the development of the country in an organized manner.

He stated this while talking to different people of his constituency during an open-court at his office here today. He said that schools education department has identified its departmental development plans and is working hard to achieve the organizational targets. We are committed that no child will be deprived of education in Punjab and the province will be developed as a best educational hub in the Asia during the next five years. He said that government is giving full attention to provide best educational facilities to backward areas and religious minorities.

He asked the parents to give attention to the education of their children because education is the only ladder of development. We have to achieve the target of 100 percent literacy to reap the benefits of technological development of 21st Century. The students should not use their education for the purpose of getting good jobs but it should be utilized to bring a positive social change in the society.

The PTI is also committed to transform Pakistan as a developed and prosperous country and special attention is paid to the progress of backward areas, he added. Murad Raas listened to the grievances of the people and issued on the spot instructions for their redressal.

