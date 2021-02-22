PTI stands defeated in NA-75 despite all its tactics: Maryam

Our Correspondent Daska

Pakistan Muslim League-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was defeated in Daska (NA-75) by-polls even after resorting to every tactic to manipulate the polls.

She made these remarks while addressing a public gathering in Daska. “When the PTI noticed that the PML-N supporters had queued outside the polling stations in large numbers, they closed the gates of the stations,” Maryam said.

“But when they realised they couldn’t defeat the PML-N by shutting the polling stations’ doors on its voters, they opened fire to have the voting process slowed down,” the PML-N leader claimed.

“Nawaz Sharif has defeated you in your own stronghold,” she added. The PML-N leader said that the staff of the Election Commission were whisked away and couldn’t be found until morning. “The ruling party has no narrative and, even if there was one, it has failed.”

She maintained that the people of all four provinces have clearly rejected the rulers, saying the incumbent government was defeated despite all its “state terrorism”. “The PTI will soon shatter as it has no future,” she maintained.

Maryam told the ECP that it has a huge responsibility on its shoulders as it represents the voice of the people. “We ask you to not only expose the thieves but also ensure that they are arrested and booked.”

“The government will be held accountable for all of its suppression and tyranny,” the PML-N leader maintained. “We also demand a re-election in the affected areas,” she said, adding “but we will accept a re-election only after it has been ensured that there will be no vote-theft in the polls.”