PTI stages protests against ECP across country

On the call of its chief Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf workers held protests against the Election Commission of Pakistan in several cities Including Islamabad accusing it of displaying bias against the party in all matters.

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid and former science and technology minister Shibli Faraz, Andaleeb Abbas and Nafeesa Khattak also participated in the protest outside the office of Pakistan Election Commission, Islamabad.

The charged workers who thronged the ECP office raised vociferous slogans against the commission and the incumbent government with Sh Rashid drumming about holding early vote in a menacing tone waring bloodshed if their vote call was not heeded. The PTI workers raised slogans: ‘Imported Government Na Manzoor’ (imported government is not acceptable); ‘Sarkari Umrah aur Janibdar Election Commission Na Manzoor’ (Umrah at public expense and biased election commission are not cceptable).

The capital city police stopped the rally from entering the ECP office and the PTI workers started retreating from NADRA office as a large police contingent was deployed all along the roads leading to the ECP office.