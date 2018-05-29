PTI spokesman intolerance

The recent incidence where PTI spokesman Naeemul Haq slapped a PML(N) Federal Minister (Daniyal Aziz) in a live telecast does not bode well for future of parliamentary democracy, where tolerance for dissent is one of the prerequisites for any individual aspiring to hold political public office. Naeemul Haq has previously displayed similar rash behaviour on another talk show while arguing with a PPP representative. Mr Daniyal himself has a reputation for not using soft parliamentary language in his public address or while engaged with his political adversaries, during his tenures in PML(N) led govt and Musharraf junta rule, in which he also held public office.

One shudders at the thought of how PTI will behave if it comes to power. They have had a history of a very hostile social media network which resorts to abuse and slander against their political opponents and anybody who dares to be critical. Calling political opponents a thief etc has been the practice of not only PTI but all other political parties. Democracy without tolerance for dissent and criticism is a sham. Electoral mandate is a dignified universally accepted modus-operandi to give majority party role of custodian of constitution and national exchequer, while Opposition has an equally important function of check and balance, ensuring that there is no abuse of power and violation of prescribed constitutional limits within which elected government has to function.

GULL ZAMAN

Peshawar

