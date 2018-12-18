PTI shows solidarity with protesting growers in Sindh

Hyderabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday staged a protest outside the press club here to show solidarity with the protesting growers in Sindh, The PTI’s protest was led by Haleem Adil Shaikh and Khawand Bux to show unity with the protesting growers, who are demanding government’s rate of sugarcane.

The protesters demanded of Sindh government, to stop alleged injustice with the growers in the province and provide them their due rights for their crops. Poor governance in the province is putting question marks on the Sindh’s ruling party, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) credibility.—INP

