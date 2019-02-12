PTI should revisit CoD: Barrister Wahab

Staff Reporter

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Information, Law and Anticorruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that democracy was only solution to problems of country and added that PTI should refrain from derailing country from path of democracy for the sake of power of few days. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the advisor said that it was imperative for all political forces of country to be on same page for prosperous future.

He said that charter of democracy is an important document for the solidarity and for making country strong adding that PTI should revisit COD document. He said that transgressing of democratic norms would be tantamount to weakening country. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Pakistan Peoples Party even today wanted to unite all political forces. The provincial advisor added that step motherly attitude is being meted out with Sindh province adding that persisting gas crises has destroyed the economy of the province and business activities in the province came to stand still.

‘ He said that graph of unemployment and economic situation of the country has reached to alarming position. He added that due to decrease in foreign investment, economical structure of the country came to verge of destruction.

