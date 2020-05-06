PTI should pay attention to PPP’s proposals, says Hassan

Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza has said that confused prime minister has failed to formulate any clear-cut line and integrated economic and relief strategy during lockdown so far, adding the attitude of the PM towards PPP and its leadership’s proposals has always been negative, which is causing increase in the epidemic.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the PPP leader has said Imran Niazi’s confusion in the coronavirus crisis has put the whole country in serious danger. He added, the performance of the Sindh government in the fight against COVID-19 is being appreciated worldwide, while the federal government is constantly conspiring against it, and its spokespersons launched an attack on Sindh government.

He said on the one hand the federation and the provinces are also following the Sindh government; on the other hand Bani Gala Gang is conspiring against it.

Imran Niazi’s mental disorder has created an atmosphere of chaos in the country, he remarked.

Due to not taking the right decisions by the confused PM, there is a danger that the country and the nation may suffer huge losses, he warned.

He alleged that the government not able to provide relief to daily wagers, day laborers, and deserving people till date and failed to provide safety equipment to medical personnel, and the government has not been able to reach the beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Program and provide them relief so far.