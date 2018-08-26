PTI Shibli Faraz becomes leader of House, Raja Zafarul Haq opposition leader in Senate

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz was appointed as the Leader of the House in the Senate, a notification in this regard issued on Sunday stated.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Raja Zafarul Haq has been named Leader of the Opposition in the Senate after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman’s resignation, the notification said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had nominated Faraz as his party’s nominee for Leader of the House in Senate over the weekend, whereas PML-N had forwarded the name of Zafarul Haq for the slot of Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House of the Parliament.

Shibli Faraz has been a member of the Senate since 2015. His uncle, Barrister Syed Masood Kausar, has served as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor while his father, Ahmad Faraz, was an acclaimed poet.

PML-N’s Raja Zafarul Haq has previously served as Leader of the House in the Senate.

Earlier, Senator Shibli Faraz said it is a great responsibility on the shoulders of the Leader of the House to bear harsh criticism of the Opposition especially when one has a slight representation in the House”.

He said the Leader of the House should have patience to take criticism of the Opposition and negotiate with them to make consensus for healthy legislation.

