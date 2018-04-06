PTI set to move court against tax amnesty scheme

LAHORE : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced to challenge tax amnesty scheme offered by the government which was announced last night by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi, in court.

According to media reports, PTI has rejected the 5 points amnesty scheme of government launched to whiten the ‘Black money’ for Pakistanis living in the country and abroad.

“The money launderers are filling their own pockets, this is not a scheme but a gift to looters. The matter of amnesty scheme will be raised in the Senate and a resolution will be moved against this scheme,” said Fawad, party’s spokesperson as he addressed media on Friday.

Besides challenging it in relevant court, the Party chief Imran Khan has also ordered to highlight the issue in parliament.

The politician also slammed the government in a series of tweets.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi opened a three-month window for wealthy Pakistanis to whiten their hidden local and foreign assets at nominal rates from two percent to five percent.

Abbasi announced a tax amnesty scheme for nonpayers, however, clarified that politically exposed persons (PEPs) and their families were not eligible to benefit from the scheme. The amnesty scheme is valid till June 30.

Orignally published by INP