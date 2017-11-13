PTI to set up NUML-like colleges: Imran

Mianwali

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan said that his party’s vision is to set up colleges like National University of Modern Languages (NUML) across the country to impart good quality education to the youth, which further enables them to secure good jobs. He was addressing NUML’s convocation on Sunday. According to Imran, the only way forward for Pakistanis is acquiring education and employment.

‘Pakistanis are suffering from an inferiority complex as we are lagging behind,’ he said. ‘Nowadays, we seem inspired by Western culture. When people see someone successful, they try to imitate them. We copy their dress and think that we can be successful like them. The result is that we become their slaves. We should never forget what our roots are.’ Talking about what can be done to address our lack of progress, Imran said we need to dream first in order to do something big. ‘Pakistan was also the result of a dream,’ he said. ‘People thought Pakistan would never be made.

He talked about the importance of never giving up. ‘I was also made fun of,’ he said. ‘When I lost in the 1997 elections, funds stopped coming in for Shaukat Khanum Hospital. I was told to quit politics. If I had done that, PTI would never have been born.’ According to him, whenever you do something new, people will say you are crazy.—NNI