PTI sends Rs10b defamation notice to Abdul Qadir Patel

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday sent Rs10 billion defamation notice to Federal Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel over his ‘shameful allegations’ in a press conference wherein he raised questions pertaining to former prime minister Imran Khan’s medical status.

The notice served by Imran Khan’s lawyer Abuzar Salman Niazi urged Abdul Qadir Patel to tender his unconditional apology to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and take back his ‘shameful allegations’ within 15 days.

The notice further stated that if the minister cannot apologize then he should submit a fine of Rs10 billion, which will be deposited in Shaukat Khanum Trust, otherwise, legal action should be taken against him.

It may be noted that last week, Patel citing the medical report of Imran Khan complied by PIMS doctor, claimed the PTI chief’s ‘mental stability is questionable’.

“The medical report is saying that when we talked to the former premier for a long time, his actions were not that of a fit man,” Patel alleged.

He further claimed that there was no mention of any fracture in the PTI chief’s medical reports while he had a plaster on his leg for five to six months. “Have you ever seen anyone having himself plastered for a wound on the skin or muscle?” he asked.