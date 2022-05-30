PTI senators asks govt to announce date for election

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senator on Monday demanded of the federal government to announce the date for the general elections, otherwise, his party was ready to again announce the date for another long march.

Through an adjournment motion, Senator Azam Swati said the country had witnessed brutality, batton charge, teargas against the PTI workers including children and women. The PTI held several rallies before the Azadi March on 25th May and remained peaceful in all but this time the government was frightened and brutally beat party workers. Speaking on the occasion, the PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan demanded of the federal government to announce the date for the general elections. He claimed that the people of Pakistan have rejected the ‘imported’ government led by Pakistan Muslim League-N and demanded immediate elections in the country.

The PTI senator told the federal government that only two days were left before another long march. “Announce the dates for election otherwise the whole film is yet to run,” he added. Senator Faisal also told the Chairman Senate that his privilege was being violated. Even after the Supreme Court orders, our houses are being raided. Police fired tear gas against unarmed Pakistanis, cases were registered against our party workers. Is there a law of the jungle? he asked, adding that the government should be ashamed for launching illegal crackdown against unarmed and peaceful protestors.

The Senator pointed out that Imran Khan carried out most marches and rallies. “Two million people took to the streets. The whole nation stands by Imran Khan. This government was imposed under conspiracy and now all eyes are on Supreme Court,” he added.