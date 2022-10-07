PTI Senator Saifullah Nyazee taken into ‘protective custody’: confirms Rana Sanaullah

Islamabad: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday confirmed that PTI Senator Saifullah Nyazee had indeed been taken into “protective custody” amid denial of the rumors from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Addressing a press conference, Rana Sanaullah said that Saifullah Nyazee was taken into custody for questioning in the foreign funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

“Senator Saifullah Nyazee was not appearing for investigation in the foreign funding case. He has been taken into protective custody, so he can be questioned,” Rana said while answering a question. He went on to say that legal formalities would be fulfilled before arresting the senator if the agency deemed it necessary.

However, prior to the confirmation from the minister, the FIA tweeted that the senator was not arrested as of yet by any wing of the agency.

Before the press conference of the Interior Minister, senior PTI leaders claimed that Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee had been picked up by “unknown men” from outside the Senate premises in Islamabad.

PTI General Secretary Asad Umar, while holding a press conference, was apprised about the “arrest”. “I have just received news that Saifullah Nyazee has been picked up from the Senate. If this news is correct, then this is highly condemnable,” he said.

In a tweet, Asad Umar called it an “era of fascism at its worst”.

سینیٹ کے احاطے سے سینیٹر اٹھا لیا گیا. بدترین فسطائیت کا دور https://t.co/MLZDl73xuU — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 7, 2022

Meanwhile, PTI leader Shireen Mazari lashed out at Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, saying that he should be “ashamed” that Senator Saifullah Nyazee had been picked up by “unknown people” from Islamabad without his knowledge or approval.

“He is silent on the matter? Or worse he may be complicit,” she added.