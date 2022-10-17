PTI Senator Azam Swati sent to jail on judicial remand

Islamabad: A court in Islamabad on Monday sent PTI Senator Azam Swati to jail on judicial remand after the expiry of his one-day physical remand.

Swati was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from his house in Islamabad on Thursday last week. The arrest had come after a case was filed against him by the FIA’s Cybercrime Wing (CCW) the night before over his alleged controversial tweets.

Following his arrest, Swati was presented before the court of Civil Judge Shabbir Bhatti in Islamabad. The FIA officials had requested the court to grant a seven-day physical remand for investigation. The court, however, granted two-day remand of Swati, which, after the completion of the two-day physical remand, was extended by one day on Saturday.

Today, Swati was presented before the court. Senior civil judge Muhammad Shabbir heard the case.

A three-day physical remand of Swati was requested by the prosecutor. However, the request was turned down, and the court subsequently sent Swati to jail on judicial remand.