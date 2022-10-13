PTI Senator Azam Swati arrested by FIA

Azam Swati arrested

Islamabad: Senator of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azam Swati has been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over his “controversial tweets”.

According to media reports, Swati was arrested from his home in Islamabad on Thursday morning.

The arrest of Swati came after a case was filed against him by the FIA’s Cybercrime Wing (CCW) late last night over his alleged controversial tweets.

PTI Senator Saifullah Nyazee taken into ‘protective custody’: confirms Rana Sanaullah

“Condemnable”

Reacting to the development, former Federal Minister and Senior PTI leader Asad Umar said that the arrest of Senator Azam Swati was condemnable and demanded his immediate release.

Shireen Mazari, another senior PTI leader, called Azam Swati’s arrest “shameful and condemnable”. In a tweet, she blamed the incumbent government for the arrest, adding that the “fascist government” once again showed its intolerance for any democratic criticism and sent the FIA to arrest Senator Azam Swati at 3:00 am.

More to follow…

