PTI seeks time from ECP to submit details

Intra-party elections

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has on Wednesday sought time from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to submit details regarding intra-party elections. A five-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan conducted the hearing at the ECP in which PTI could not provide the required information.

PTI Chief Election Commissioner Azam Swati opted the stance before the commission that his party has all the requisite data but it needs time to submit it. There are millions of PTI members and the record is very lengthy, he maintained. Azam Swati said nothing illegal was committed in the party elections.

The CEC inquired that how the results were compiled then, and remarked that PTI should have submitted intra-party elections record at least a year before.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is just using delaying tactics. The lawyer was then asked to produce evidence before the ECP of rigging to strengthen his case. The hearing was adjourned till February 8.—INP