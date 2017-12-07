PTI seeks discussion on Trump’s Jerusalem decision in NA session

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Arif Alvi on Thursday submitted an adjournment motion in the National Assembly (NA) seeking an “urgent discussion” over US president Trump’s controversial decision of declaring Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The decision reverses decades of US policy and entails risks of triggering a new wave of violence in the Middle East. Western world in general and Muslim world in particular, has condemned the decision.

The NA-250 lawmaker from Karachi, in his request, filed has stated that the “declaration by Donald Trump regarding recognition of Jerusalem as the Capital of the State of Israel is in violation of all norms of justice as well as of UN resolution. This action will severely damage any remaining chance of peace in the Palestine and in the Middle East”.

Orignally published by INP