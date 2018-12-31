PTI seeks allies’ help to outnumber PPP

PM calls Sindh MPA Ali Gohar

Our Correspondent

Sukkur

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday called Sindh lawmaker Ali Gohar Mehar to discuss the political dynamics of the province, as reports of change of leadership on the floor of the house continue to make the rounds.

A spokesperson of PTI Sindh said that the premier expressed his reservations over the current political situation in the province. The prime minister has also accepted Mehar’s invitation to visit Sindh in the coming days.

Meanwhile, it appears that the telephonic call with Prime Minister Imran has raised the political capital of Mehar, as high-level party leaders immediately arrived in Ghotki to meet the local leader. Governor Imran Ismail, State Interior Minister Shehryar Afridi and Haleem Adil Sheikh met with him lately to discuss the current political situation.

“We will give good news to the people of Sindh soon, we are in contact with the PPP members,” Sheikh said in a brief conversation with journalists. “There will definitely be a block in PPP.”

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry is expected to reach Karachi on Monday to meet allies and like-minded leaders in a bid to extract maximum support from the lawmakers to outnumber PPP representatives in the provincial house. The recent activities have raised the political temperature in the province as leaders from the PPP and PTI did not shy away from taking jibes at each other.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi on Sunday claimed that the MPAs belonging to ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Sindh, are contacting to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Speaking to reporters in Karachi here, he said the PPP MPAs are contacting us [PTI] and organisers of their rallies are pleading us to get rid of them.

He said ruling party in Sindh had destroyed health, education and other departments, now is the time to take steps to change this system of corruption.

The minister said the cases against PPP leader Asif Zardari were not framed by PTI but PML(N) government.

“PPP demanded resignation from then prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, after he was named in Panama JIT, now Sindh’s CM has been named in JIT, why he is not resigning? he asked.

“We will protest, if Sindh CM was not removed,” warned Ali Zaidi and said PPP can change its chief minister in Sindh, we do not have any issue.

Zaidi said the PTI government is committed to eradicate the ‘system of corruption and oppression’, adding that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan will ensure that no misdeed is being hidden from the public.

