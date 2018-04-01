PTI seeks action against Daniyal over ‘threatening remarks’ against ECP

ISLAMABAD : In a reaction to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Privatization Minister Daniyal Aziz’s reported threatening remarks against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry asked on Sunday the government to clarify its position within 24 hours.

In a statement, he slammed the minister, saying his demand to arrest the officials of the electoral body busy carrying out delimitation of constituencies ahead of the upcoming general elections was tantamount to a threat.

How can a person make threats to a constitutional institution in such a flagrant manner, the PTI leader asked, claiming that this all was happening at the behest of the ousted prime minister.

Daniyal, who was already facing contempt of court charges, has stooped to threatening the electoral body, he said.

He claimed that the government wanted the commission to carry out delimitation of constituencies as per its wishes.

Fawad Chaudhry demanded that a case should be instituted against the PML-N leader over his threatening remarks.

Orignally published by INP