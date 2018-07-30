PTI says it now has ‘required numbers’ to form Punjab govt

KARACHI : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday claimed to have acquired the required number of members in the Punjab Assembly to form its government in the province.

According to party leader Fawad Chaudhary, the next chief minister of Punjab will be from the PTI.

Sources said that Chaudhary Shujaat will announce support of eight of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) MPAs to the PTI sometime later today.

The PTI says it has now support of 150 members in the Punjab Assembly to establish its government in the province, thus pushing the PML-N on the opposition benches.

Imran Khan led party, which secured 123 provincial assembly seats in Punjab, needed help of 26 more MPAs-elect to have a chance to form a government in the province.

For a simple majority, a party needs the support of at least 149 MPAs out of the overall 297 general members to form government in the population-wise largest province of the country.

Meanwhile on Sunday, PML-Q leader Shujaat Hussain chaired a meeting and rejected the offer to form an alliance with their adversary PML-N and instead decided to strengthen relations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

PML-Q has a significant role for formation of the Punjab government. Pervaiz Elahi’s name was initially doing the rounds as a potential candidate for the chief minister’s slot but the PTI later said the coveted post would be taken by their party.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan said that PTI is going to form government as per people’s aspirations.

Talking to newsmen in Islamabad, he said the expectations emerged out of the success of Imran Khan in elections will be met.

Babar Awan said instead of individuals institutions will rule during the PTI’s government. He said no decision has so far been taken about nominee for chief minister Punjab.

