PTI says Haleem Sheikh was attacked by goons in jail, CCTV footage released

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leadership has accused the PPP-led Sindh government of attacking the Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh through its goons inside the jail.

A CCT V footage of the Central Jail Karachi shows that PTI leader Sheikh was coming out of a door, accompanied by a police officer and seven police constables.

The video shows few policemen are rushing towards the direction Haleem Adil went with a police officer. Sheikh is then seen running towards the door from where he had come.

Jail Superintendent Hassan Sehto said that some prisoners chanted slogans against Sheikh when he was being transferred to B-Class jail.

“Sheikh was being transferred to B-Class jail when passing through the jail’s waiting area some prisoners chanted slogans,” he said, adding that Sindh opposition leader was not tortured by police.

Director Orthopaedics Jinnah Hospital AR Jamali reached NICVD and completely examined the Sindh Assembly opposition leader. As per sources, tortured marks were seen on the shoulder, neck, hand and other parts of his body. Furthermore, it was learned that he will be treated at Jinnah Hospital.PPP hooligans tried to kill my father in jail: Ayesha Haleem Adil

Meanwhile, Ayesha Haleem Adil Sheikh, the daughter, and Ahsan Adil Sheikh, son Haleem Adil Sheikh, have said that the hooligans of the PPP tried to kill their father in jail.

In a statement here on Monday, both said the Sindh government was involved in this conspiracy. they said there are marks of wounds of the body of Haleem Adil Sheikh and he cannot walk.

Ayesha Haleem said last night they went to hospital to meet her father as it was his birthday and every year they slice the birthday cake. She said Haleem Adil is a brave voice of the poor people of Sindh and it is his only crime. She said he would however continue to expose corruption. He said something happened to her father the government of Sindh and the PPP would be held responsible.

However, spokesman of Haleem Adil Sheikh, Muhammad Ali Baloch said the CCTV footage of jail authorities is the proof that the claim of Haleem Adil was correct. He said in this footage frames of 18 seconds are not shown during which Haleem Adil was attacked. He asked the footage of othet camera of jail is not released.