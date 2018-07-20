PTI ruined KP, Peshawar metro bus is mega-corruption project: Shehbaz

MINGORA : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has ruined Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is evident by the mega-corruption in the Peshawar metro bus project.

Addressing a workers convention, the former Punjab chief minister said the Lahore metro bus project was worth Rs30 billion, while the cost of Peshawar metro bus project has swelled to Rs68 billion.

Furthermore, he said the Peshawar High Court has also said that the Peshawar BRT project’s contract was given to a blacklisted company which is evident that it is a mega-corruption project.

He said the Imran Khan claimed to plant one billion trees but not a single was planted in Swat, while loans worth Rs300 billion were taken, and a metro bus project was started despite strong criticism of his similar projects which is a basic right of the working class.

He said that 11,000 MW electricity was added to the power system during PML-N’s tenure, while the PTI added merely 80MW electricity to national grid.

The PML-N president said that given the opportunity they would develop Malakand division, Mingora and Swat just like they developed Lahore. “If you vote for me then I will turn this city much better than Lahore,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif said KP was blessed with a lot of natural resources and they would utilise the resources and set up small dams in the region.

“I am a Pakhtun first, then a Punjabi. Pakistan is the name of Punjab, KP, Sindh, Fata, Balochistan. We support the Pakhtuns from our heart.

“Swat and Malakand have rendered tremendous sacrifices. If given the opportunity, I will transform KP into Punjab, Peshawar into Lahore, and develop Swat into the best tourist resort,” he said.

Regarding the imprisonment of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, he said that Nawaz left his ailing wife and returned to Pakistan, and it cannot be deciphered what he would have felt to see his daughter arrested in front of him.

