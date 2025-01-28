AGL57.5▲ 0.06 (0.00%)AIRLINK195▲ 1.23 (0.01%)BOP9.88▲ 0.01 (0.00%)CNERGY7.39▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)DCL9▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DFML44.76▲ 1.56 (0.04%)DGKC104.8▼ -0.57 (-0.01%)FCCL39.3▼ -0.11 (0.00%)FFL16.05▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)HUBC130.05▲ 0.19 (0.00%)HUMNL13.75▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)KEL4.53▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM6.38▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)MLCF45.35▼ -0.22 (0.00%)NBP63.49▲ 0.2 (0.00%)OGDC206.11▼ -3 (-0.01%)PAEL42.3▲ 0.45 (0.01%)PIBTL7.7▼ -0.2 (-0.03%)PPL174.55▼ -3.37 (-0.02%)PRL38.7▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)PTC25.25▼ -0.28 (-0.01%)SEARL106.71▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TELE8.45▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)TOMCL32.83▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)TPLP12.41▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET21.65▼ -0.36 (-0.02%)TRG65.15▼ -0.19 (0.00%)UNITY32.74▲ 0.1 (0.00%)WTL1.72▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

PTI refuses to participate in govt’s negotiation committee

Pti Refuses To Participate In Govts Negotiation Committee
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday refused to participate in the meeting despite being contacted by National Assembly Speaker and head of the government’s negotiation committee Ayaz Sadiq.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq called Opposition Leader and PTI’s negotiation committee head Omar Ayub.

The Speaker invited PTI’s negotiation committee to attend the meeting, emphasizing that all issues can only be resolved through dialogue. He stated that matters should be settled through table talks and negotiations.

Omar Ayub informed Speaker Ayaz Sadiq of PTI founder’s decision, saying that the government employed delaying tactics regarding their demands and that the negotiations could not progress without the formation of a judicial commission.

The sources revealed that the PTI decided not to attend today’s negotiation meeting and instructed opposition members to boycott it.

They said that the PTI made this decision on the directive of its founding chairman and remains firm on its demand for the formation of a judicial commission.

The PTI sources made it clear that the party would not proceed with negotiations until a judicial commission is established.

Web Desk Staff

