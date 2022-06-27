PTI ready to discuss framework for next elections: Fawad

Claims country needs new election commission

Former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was ready to discuss the framework for the next general elections with the coalition government.

“We need a new charter of democracy driven by a new election commission and fresh polls,” he said while addressing a news conference in Lahore.

The former minister said that the PTI had its right over five reserved seats of Punjab and to deny it of its right of representation is unfortunate. He added that the reserved seats had nothing to do with the by-elections in the province.

Fawad lamented at “the way Hamza Shehbaz was made the chief minister of the province”. The Election Commission, he added, played the role of an enabler in this regard.

He also termed the unopposed election of “800” candidates in Sindh a “joke”, saying it was selection, and not election.