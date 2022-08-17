PTI reacts to court’s ruling on Shahbaz Gill’s remand

Imran, party leaders strongly condemn judgment

PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other leaders of the party on Wednesday strongly condemned the district and sessions court’s judgment granting the police physical remand of Shahbaz Gill for 48 hours in a sedition case filed against him.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said that he was “very concerned” about Shahbaz Gill being sent into police remand again.

“He is in a fragile state of mental and physical health because of the torture inflicted on him when he was abducted and taken to an undisclosed location and then again at the police station,” he added.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also criticised the order and said that “judges sending political workers in remand for torture while knowing everything are criminals”.

Fawad said that there is no parallel to the way human rights are being “utterly destroyed” in Pakistan. He said that Gill is being sent into police custody for “torture” instead of interrogation.

In a tweet, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said that the reason behind the insistence on the physical remand of Gill is “more torture” as the police seized his phone at the time of his arrest.