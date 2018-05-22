PTI pushes KP towards backwardness:Sikandar

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Provincial President and Parliamentary Leader of Qaumi Watan Party, Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao has said that like many past governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the PTI led coalition government had completely failed to deliver in the province too.Addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club, Sikandar Khan Sherpao accompanied by party leaders including Hashim Babar, regretted that people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were kept deprived of development from 2002 to 2018.

He said that in 2002 Muttahidda Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) came into power in the name of religion and did noth-ing for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Similarly, Awami National Party (ANP) and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) made government in the province in the name of peace and development but instead kept the province backward and pushed it towards war and ter-ror, he said.The incumbent PTI government was given mandate in the name of change but the recent UNDP report was an evidence that it also wasted precious time of KP people in hollow slogans, he added.