PTI proposes names of Askari, Nasir Durrani as interim CM

Durrani recuses himself from post

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmmod-ur-Rasheed has proposed the names of Dr. Hassan Askari Rizvi and Nasir Durrani as caretaker CM Punjab.

Mahmood said the names were decided after the party’s leadership held consultations. He hoped that he would be able to discuss this matter with Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif later this evening.

Dr Hassan Askari is a renowned author and analyst with a PhD in political science from the University of Pennsylvania. Nasir Durrani is a former police officer who has served as the Inspector General of Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier on Thursday, PTI constituted a committee to propose names for the interim setup in Punjab. The committee comprising Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jahangir Tareen, Shafqat Mehmood, Mehmood-ur Rasheed, Aleem Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and the former governor of Punjab, Chaudhry Sarwar suggested both the names.

PTI has announced the new names after withdrawing the name of former bureaucrat Nasir Mehmood Khosa.

Khosa said that he had decided not to assume charge as the caretaker chief minister in light of the recent controversy surrounding his candidature.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has been critical of the PTI’s decision to withdraw the name.

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief Nasir Durrani has recused himself from becoming the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab over health reasons.

Durrani told maedia that his health doesn’t permit him to assume the office of chief minister. “I have conveyed my decision to PML-N and PTI leaders,” he said.

His refusal came shortly after PTI suggested his name along with Professor Hassan Askari.

“PTI has suggested the names of renowned writer and Analyst Dr Hassan Askari Rizvi and Nasir Durrani as Caretaker CM of Punjab,” Fawad Chaudhry tweeted.