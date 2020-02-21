PTI promised 5m houses but started to construct shelter homes: Siraj

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Sirajul Haq said the PTI had promised to build five million houses and create 10 million jobs during the election campaign but after coming into power it started construction of shelter homes and langar khanas. Addressing a press conference along with JI leaders Mian Aslam, Nasrullah Randhawa here on Friday, he said the prices of food items were beyond the reach of common man while the gas and electricity companies were sucking the blood of masses like insects. Considering the unending miseries of the millions of people, the JI chief said that his party was forced to start a countrywide campaign against the skyrocketing inflation and unemployment. The anti-inflation move, he added, would prove the last nail in the coffin the present regime which was already on ventilator. He warned the rulers against the mass uprising if the government continued its policies.—INP