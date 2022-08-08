PTI Prohibited funding ECP verdict being implemented as per law: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday said implementation on the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) prohibited funding case was underway.

“The decision in the PTI’s foreign funding case has been given, which is being implemented as per law,” she said in a news statement while reacting to PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry’s comments on social media.

She said Imran Khan had submitted false affidavit with ECP five times as per the decision.

The PTI sought 51 adjournments, changed nine lawyers, and filed 11 petitions with the court regarding the foreign funding case, the minister observed.

She said, “All doors are closed for a foreign agent and foreign aided party in the law.”

The minister said the PTI was needed to submit reply in the ECP where it failed to justify a single rupee of the funds received in the bank account. There was no need of any response now, she added.

“The lies, fraud and drama of a foreign agent and foreign aided party must end,” she remarked.

She said Imran Khan made false case of 20kg heroine on Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah as he was afraid of him.

Imran Khan, out of his fear for Rana Sanaullah, whisked away from Islamabad on May 25 and hid in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the minister added.