PTI, PPP playing dirty role: Saad

Lahore

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has blamed the PTI and PPP for playing dirty game to pollute the political atmosphere in the country. In a tweet on social networking site on Monday, Saad Rafiq said for the holding of timely elections it is necessary to make amendments in the constitution for delimitation of constituencies after the census.He asked both the parties to extend support for the passage of the amending bill.

He feared that next general elections can get delayed, if the required legislation for fresh delimitation of constituencies was not carried out. Taking a swipe at both the parties, the Minister said, “political smog has been created to pollute democratic environment of Pakistan.—INP