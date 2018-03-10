PTI, PPP horse-trading via Balochistan’s independent Senators: Minister

ISLAMABAD : Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday alleged that political rivals Imran Khan and Asif Zardari are engaged in horse trading in the upcoming polls for the Senate chairmanship.

Speaking to media here she said, “Who are those unknown people who dissolve the government in Balochistan.” First, Balochistan’s government is dissolved and then Imran Khan is spotted standing to the right of the new chief minister of the province and Asif Ali Zardari is seen standing on the left, she added.

She alleged that the two leaders are engaged in horse trading through the independent senators in Balochistan.

“Your tweets and lies are an attempt to take away the attention from questions raised on your party’s performance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” she remarked.

Commenting on the proceedings of the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) corruption references against the former premier Nawaz Sharif’s family, she stated that the cross-examination of Wajid Zia, an important NAB witness, will be the conclusion of the cases. Zia was the head of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that probed the Panama Papers case.

Orignally published by INP