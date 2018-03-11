PTI, PPP horse-trading via Balochistan’s independent senators: Marriyum

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday alleged that political rivals Imran Khan and Asif Zardari are engaged in horse-trading in the upcoming polls for the Senate chairmanship.

The Senate election to appoint a chairman and deputy chairman will be held on March 12.

Speaking to media here, the Pakistan Muslim League-N leader questioned the forces behind the dissolution of the Balochistan government. “Who are those unknown people who dissolve the government in Balochistan,” she said. “First, Balochistan’s government is dissolved and then Imran Khan is spotted standing to the right of the [new] chief minister of the province and Asif Ali Zardari is seen standing on the left.”

She alleged that the two leaders are engaged in horse-trading through the independent senators in Balochistan. Lashing out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief, Aurangzeb said that Imran is afraid of Maryam Nawaz.

“Your tweets and lies are an attempt to take away the attention from questions raised on your party’s performance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” she remarked.

“Your [Imran’s] party was engaged in horse-trading in the Senate elections. You admitted to submitting fake documents to the Supreme Court,” she said.

Commenting on the proceedings of the National Accountability Bureau’s corruption references against the former premier Nawaz Sharif’s family, she stated that the cross-examination of Wajid Zia, an important NAB witness, will be the conclusion of the cases.