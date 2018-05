LAHORE : Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) have on Sunday agreed to craft and contest general polls 2018 under mutual strategy.

While vowing to give tough time to PML-N, both PTI and PML-Q have reached on conclusion for mutual cooperation in Punjab for 2018 elections.

Source privy to development told our correspondent that the decisions were made as a result of high-level contacts.