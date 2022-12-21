PTI, PML-Q to face confidence move together: Fawad

PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that his party and the PML-Q had decided to remain allies, and face the matters of the vote of confidence and no-trust resolution against Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi together.

Elaborating on the PTI-PML-Q alliance’s response to the development, Chaudhry said during a media talk in Lahore that his party held its legal committee meeting — which was also attended by PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi.

“We have decided that the PTI and PML-Q were and will remain allies and face this vote of confidence and no-confidence together,” he said, adding that the alliance had a total strength of 190 members.