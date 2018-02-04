PTI, PML-Q form committee for Senate elections

LAHORE : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) have formed an eight-member committee for the upcoming Senate elections.

Speaking to media on Sunday, Vice Chairman of PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the committee will review the candidates for the elections. “The committee will comprise of four leaders from each party,” he said.

Shafqat Mehmood, Aleem Khan, Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and Sibtain Khan of PTI are in the committee whereas PML-Q has included Tariq Cheema, Zaheeruddin, Azeem Lakhvi and Raja Basharat in the party.

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi went on to say that the two parties will devise a strategy together. “Kamil Ali Agha and Chaudhry Sarwar will emerge victorious in the elections,” he said.

Elahi added that Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has invited them for dinner. He added, “The Senate elections will also be discussed there”.

Orignally published by NNI