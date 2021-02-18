PTI, PML-N win two Senate seats each unopposed before polls

ISLAMABAD – The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have managed to bag two Senate seats each unopposed before the polls set to be held on March 3.

It surfaced after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) completed scrutiny of nomination papers filed by the candidates.

PTI’s Barrister Ali Zafar and PML-N’s Azam Nazeer Tarar have won seats for technocrats. Ali Zafar was elected unopposed after PTI’s covering candidate Attaullah Khan withdrew his nomination papers.

Moreover, PTI’s Dr Zarqa Soharwardi and PML-N’s Sadia Abbasi have won women seats in Punjab. Abbasi was declared winner after PML-N’s covering candidate Saira Afzal Tarar did not send her nomination papers for scrutiny.