PTI, PML-N on same page on women’s march: Khokhar

Staff Reporter

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman to the Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf are on the same page with regards to women’s march and have been exposed as an anti-women alliance.

He said that PTI has come out openly against women and the silence of PML-N on women’s rights march shows its conservative thinking. Khokhar said that Chairman Bilawal is the only leader who has openly supported women’s march and voicing for the rights of women. He asked people of Pakistan to strengthen Chairman Bilawal for a progressive and enlightened Pakistan.

He said that whenever the issue of rights of women, labourers and poor growers come to the fore then the entire conservative forces stand together against them. Imran Khan was awarded the title of “good looking Jamat-e-Islami” and now it is proved that it is a modern Jamat-e-Islami. He said that these people are supporting theocracy which has no connection with Islam. They have a history of accusing wrongly any rights movement.

Senator Khokhar said that PPP is providing protection to women marches in Sindh. He demanded protection for women’s right all over Pakistan by the PTI government.