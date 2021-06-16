PTI, PML-N lawmakers banned from National Assembly over rumpus

ISLAMBAD – National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday imposed a ban on seven lawmakers of ruling PTI, PML-N and PPP from entering the Parliament House over creating ruckus during the speech of Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif.

The lawmakers who have been slapped with the ban include three members of the PTI and four from the PML-N.

Ali Gohar Khan (PML-N), Chaudhary Hamid Hameed (PML-N), Sheikh Rohale Asghar (PML-N) Faheem Khan (PTI), Abdul Majeed Khan (PTI), Ali Nawaz Awan (PTI) and Syed Agha Rafiullah (PPP), have been banned by the speaker.

گزشتہ روز قومی اسمبلی کے اجلاس اور قائد حزب اختلاف کی تقریر کے دوران خلل پیدا کرنے والے ارکان جن کا رویہ غیر پارلیمانی اور نامناسب تھا ان کے ایوان میں داخلے پر پابندی عائد کردی گئی ہے pic.twitter.com/Gs5kBjWqyI — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) June 16, 2021

The speaker in an order said that the members of the lower house of the parliament “violated the rules and despite repeated direction of the Chair, they interrupted proceedings of the House”.

“Therefore, I order for withdrawal of aforesaid Members from the precincts of the National Assembly immediately. These members are required not to enter into the precincts of the Parliament House till further orders,” read the statement by the Speaker.

In another tweet, NA speaker said that he held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed prevailing political situation and the incident occurred in the assembly.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان سے ملاقات میں ملک کی سیاسی صورتحال اور گزشتہ روز قومی اسمبلی میں پیش آنیوالے واقعہ پر بات چیت ہوئی۔وزیراعظم کو واقعہ کی تفصیلات سے آگاہ کیا۔ایوان کا تقدس پامال کرنے والوں کیخلاف بلا تفریق کاروائی کی جائے گی۔ — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) June 16, 2021

He vowed that indiscriminate action will be taken against those involved in violating the sanctity of the House.

On Tuesday, the proceedings of the National Assembly witnessed an exchange of abusive language and the verbal clash between lawmakers of PTI and PML-N after the members of ruling party members created a ruckus to interrupt the budget speech of Shehbaz Sharif.

In the heated session, PTI MNA Ali Nawaz Awan was spotted using abusive words against PML-N leaders after the verbal fight reached its peak.

Awan, a fire-brand member of the ruling party, was filmed using obscene words against apparently PML-N lawmaker Rohale Asghar, besides former hurling a copy of the budget at the opposition leader.

Warning. Very bad language. Pakistan’s most successful reality show. Scripted and produced in 2018. This is the budget edition. Mr Ali Awan, PTI MNA from Islamabad, city with the highest literacy rate, is more audible than the others. pic.twitter.com/MvDu6z1LKJ — Syed Talat Hussain (@TalatHussain12) June 15, 2021

Another video shows lawmakers from both opposition and treasury benches hurling budget books at each other. During the episode, two people including PTI’s Maleeka Bokhar were injured.

ملیکہ بخاری خاتون رکن اسمبلی کی آنکھ پر بجٹ بک ماری گئی ہے جس سے انکی آنکھ زخمی ہوگئی۔ ⁧#ن⁩ لیگ اراکین اسمبلی کو خواتین کی عزت اور آبرو کا بھی کوئی احساس نہیں ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/4SW6TgB23E — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 15, 2021

The videos went viral on social media inviting severe criticism from public with some are surprised over the relentless use of bad language on the floor of Pakistan’s top legislative body which supposed to have well-mannered persons.

