PTI playing dangerous game in Sindh: Zubair

Family members, Mamnoon, Khaqan, others meet Nawaz at Kot Lakhpat

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Family members and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders met ousted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat jail on Thursday. Among those who met Nawaz were Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ayaz Sadiq, Mushahid Hussain Syed, former president Mamnoon Hussain and others.

Speaking to reporters outside the prison, former president Mamnoon Hussain said they were there to express faith in Nawaz Sharif, adding that the former prime minister was not keeping in good health. Hussain was critical of the way Prime Minister Imran Khan was running the country, stressing that he should concentrate on the economy.

During the meeting with PML-N leaders, Nawaz Sharif was critical of how former president Mamnoon Hussain was treated at the prison. ‘Former prime ministers have been mistreated in Pakistan; however, this is the first time a former president has been treated this way. The former president was searched from point to point. Mamnoon Hussain is an elderly person. He was taken off the car and made to walk to the prison. In no other country is a former president treated like this,’ Nawaz Sharif was quoted as saying.

PML-N leaders inquired about Nawaz Sharif’s health, to which the former prime minister replied that the doctors of having an enlarged heart had told him. ‘I told doctors that I have a big heart and am a big-hearted person.’ Nawaz Sharif has been imprisoned at Kot Lakhpat jail since December 2018 following his conviction in a corruption reference in line with the Supreme Court’s July 2017 verdict.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Zubair hit back at Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday for comparing Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram, terming it an insult to the swing legend. The premier has previously drawn comparisons between the Punjab chief minister and the former cricketer, saying that, as the captain of Pakistan cricket team, he selected players who went on to become superstars like Akram and Inzamam-ul-Haq, and that his decision to select Buzdar is no different.

Ridiculing the comparison, Zubair said it was an insult to the former Pakistan cricket star. Speaking to the media outside Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore, the former Sindh governor said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf is playing a very dangerous game in Sindh. ‘These types of steps will have a dangerous result. Their leader is telling them to imprison Murad Ali Shah,’ he said. ‘Those who said we will create 10 million jobs are in the minus nowadays.

