PTI picks Shah Mehmood Qureshi for role of opposition Leader in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD – Senior leader of former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been named as a candidate for the opposition leader slot in the lower house of parliament.

PTI stalwart Malik Amir Dogar penned a letter to NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and named Shah Mahmood Qureshi as an opposition leader in the house.

Imran Khan-led PTI submitted nominations papers in National Assembly, maintaining that the opposition leader should be from the former ruling party as it holds a majority.

It called for necessary action for the change of the opposition leader. PTI also borrowed words of the Lahore High Court which maintained that the NA opposition leader should be appointed from PTI, reports said.

Dogar stressed that the coalition government should take the opposition leader in confidence before the appointment of the new chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The development comes weeks after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced moving back to the lower house of parliament. A delegation of the former ruling party also approached NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and requested to withdraw the resignations of the lawmakers.

NA speaker maintained that all resignations were accepted in accordance with the regulations and refused to appoint the opposition leader.