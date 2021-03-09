PTI offers arch-rival JUI-F deputy chairman Senate seat

ISLAMABAD – In turns of events, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Tuesday offered its arch-rival political party, Jamiate Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F), the seat of deputy chairman Senate ahead of elections for top two slots of the upper house of the parliament.

Defense Minister Pervez Khattak and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani held a meeting with JUI-F’s secretary general Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

Talking to media after the meeting, Khattak said: “We have offered Abdul Ghafoor Haideri to become our deputy chairman of Senate”.

It is to mention here that Pakistan Democratic Movement, which is headed by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has also nominated Haideri for the same position. The 10-party opposition alliance has also nominated Yousaf Raza Gillani as candidate for Senate chairmanship.

The ruling PTI has announced to support Sadiq Sanjrani as Senate chairman while it has not announced its candidate for the deputy chairman amid reports that its ally party, MQM-P, eyes at the post.

Election for the seat of Senate chairman and deputy chairman will be held on March 12.