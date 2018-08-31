PTI not wary of negative propaganda: Mehmood

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engeenring Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government was not wary of the negative propaganda and was resolute to deliver as per its manifesto.

Talking to the media after an Independence Day ceremony at a private institution here on Thursday, he said the Punjab cabinet was not a week-old yet, reassuring the government would come upto the expectations of the nation.

To a query, the provincial minister said the Chief Minister Punjab’s use of a helicopter or security cavalcades were non-issues, while people in the province were faced with graver issues like non-availability of clean drinking water, need of structural reforms in the thana culture, judicial system,

education and health sectors, adding that the media must focus on issues of public welfare. “We are focused on issues and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar is a simple and hardworking chief executive of the province who is working with dedication to serve the masses”, he responded.

To another question, he said the PTI government was not even a week old and some of the ministers had not taken charge of their ministries yet, adding that the Punjab government would give its target oriented agenda of public service during the next 100 days. He said the Prime Minister Imran Khan would be in the

provincial metropolis during the weekend and meet the Punjab cabinet.

About five million homes in the country, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had set up a task force comprising three members and the provincial housing ministries, adding that the task force would chalk out a comprehensive plan on the construction of five million houses and submit its recommendations during the next 100 days.

On presidential elections, Mehmoodur Rasheed claimed tat PTI candidate Arif Alvi would win the presidential elections by a big margin on September 4, adding that Arif Alvi would be in the city during the next two days, adding that he would meet his electoral college during his stay.

About the education system in Punjab, he said implementation of a uniform curriculum for public and private sector schools was a challenge for the PTI government, adding PTI government had introduced structural changes in the education and health sectors in the KPK and, as a result of which, the people of

KPK had voted the PTI into power for the second consecutive term with a two-third majority in the KPK Assembly. “Reforms are required in the public sector educational institutions regarding the attendance of the teachers and work ethics and people would see an influx of student in the public sector schools in the next two to three years in Punjab”, he added.

About the children of ministers and government functionaries studying at public-sector schools, he said it would happen under the PTI government automatically once the educational reforms come into effect, adding that he was himself alumni of a public sector school and most of the ministers in the PTI cabinet had studied at public sector schools.

Earlier, addressing the participants of the Independence Day ceremony, the minister said the youth must know Pakistan had come into being due to the sacrifices of our forefathers and the struggle of our leaders Qauid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal. He said the country was achieved after crossing a river of fire and blood.

He said it was unfortunate that the objectives of the creation of Pakistan could not be achieved during the past 70 years, adding that basic amenities of life including health, education facilities and justice were not available to the people today.

Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed said the country had a leader in Prime Minister Imran Khan who could light up hope in the hearts and minds of the nation and he was following the foot-steps of the great leader Quaid e Azam Muhamamd Ali Jinnah. He said Pakistan did not lack talent and the 60 per cent youth would work hard to realize the dream of a self-sufficient Pakistan. He said it was time to break the begging bowl and the nation would become great again.

