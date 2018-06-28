PTI not to enter in alliance with PPP, PML-N: Imran

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said that his party would never make alliance with Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over the formation of government after winning forthcoming general election.

He said that corruption was behind all the problems facing the country and alleged that former prime minister and PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif and former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari were corrupt elements.

The PTI chairman said that after Panama Papers issue, people had understood his point of view regarding corruption. “Pakistan needed an honest leader, who would bring a revolutionary change in the country,” he said and added that this general election would change the fate of the country.

Khan went on to say that his party would make seat adjustments against opponent parties, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the general election 2018. He expressed hope that massive turn out would report in the upcoming election.

He said that we had announced 100 days plan, which would bring development and prosperity in the country, adding that the PTI wanted to change the style of governance. “The PTI’s manifesto is ready and will be released soon” he said.

“I will declare the Prime Minister’s House a higher educational institution after winning the election.” He said that Governor Houses would be changed into public parks and guest houses.

“The PTI was making full preparations for the election,” he said, adding that “I have a match with the PML-N and I want to win the election, for which the PTI will make seat adjustments with other political parties.

He said that the country’s loans soared to the level of 27000 billion from 6000billions, which was negatively impacting the national economy.

To a question, he said shortage of water was a core issue of the country and its solution would be part of the PTI’s manifesto. Dams would be constructed to overcome water issue after evolving a consensus with all the provinces, he added.