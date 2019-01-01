PTI not looking to seize power in Sindh: Fawad

Reiterates demand for Murad’s resignation

Observer Report

Islamabad

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Monday denied allegations that the federal government was seeking a power shift in Sindh at the expense of the PPP, and clarified that the PTI was merely seeking the resignation of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Tempers between Sindh and the PTI-led federal government have flared over the last week after the latter placed on the exit control list 172 suspects named in a report compiled by a joint investigation team probing a fake bank accounts case. Shah’s name is among those placed on the no-fly list.

“All we demand is the resignation of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah,” Chaudhry said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad. “We never said that governor rule should be imposed in Sindh.” “We have decided (not to endorse) the impression that we are changing the government in Sindh. All we say is that Murad Ali Shah should be relieved of his post. Two of our ministers had also tendered resignations when charges against them had materialised.”

Fawad Chaudhry said that Bilawal Bhutto cannot topple the federal government when his own father Asif Ali Zardari failed to do so. He criticised the PPP chairman for claiming that if Zardari permitted then the party can overthrow the federal government. “The foundation of the Sindh government is weak, it’s shaking, which is why they think we are bringing a change in the province… We don’t want to interfere at all,” said Chaudhry.

Meanwhile Fawad Chaudhry’s visit to Karachi has been postponed, the Press Information Department said in a statement on Monday.

