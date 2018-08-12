PTI nominee for Sindh governor promises to ‘set a trend’

KARACHI : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf nominee for Sindh Governor Imran Ismail promised to set a trend during his tenure.

While speaking to media on Sunday, he shared that he will not be staying at Governor House, adding that he will only use the office of the Governor.

Responding to a question, Ismail remarked that the Governor House cannot be bulldozed. “We will open Governor House for the public but we have to see how it can be utilised. It can be used as an educational institute, university, or art gallery.”

He vowed to minimise the expenditures of Governor House as much as possible. “I will not be staying at one place but rather travelling across Sindh.”

Ismail also remarked that PTI proved to be the biggest opposition party in Sindh, adding that the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly will be from PTI.

He also shared that the name of the opposition leader has been finalised and it will be announced soon.

Furthermore, Ismail said: “We will try our best to ensure that Pakistan Peoples Party will support us in the implementation of development projects. We will work alongside Mayor Karachi. We cannot ensure progress till the elimination of corruption.”

Share on: WhatsApp