PTI, MQM-P workers face off during by-polls in Karachi

KARACHI : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) workers came face to face during the ongoing by-election for one National Assembly and one Sindh Assembly seat in the metropolis on Sunday.

Political workers from the rival parties shouted slogans at each other during the standoff at an election camp near Lucky Star, Saddar.

The political tension was only defused when Rangers intervened and brought the situation under control. Police contingents have been deployed at election camps across the city to prevent any further untoward incident.

Twelve candidates are in the run for the NA-247 seat while 11 are contesting for the Sindh Assembly seat.

NA-247 was vacated by President Dr Arif Alvi while PS-111 was vacated by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

Amid strict security arrangements, by-polls for National Assembly seat NA-247, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seat PK-71, Sindh Assembly seat PS-111 and Azad Kashmir constituencies LA 18 Poonch 2 are being held today (Sunday).

51 polling stations in Peshawar were declared sensitive while 35 were highly sensitive, however, strict security measures have been taken..

The polling started at 8am and will continue until 5pm.

